ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.60 ($0.24), 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

