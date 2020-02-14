ThoreNext Price Reaches $7.93 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $7.93 or 0.00077724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $171.64 million and $115,851.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

