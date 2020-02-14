Thunder Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

