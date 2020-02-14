Ties.DB (TIE) Hits Market Cap of $434,023.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $434,023.00 and $16.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

