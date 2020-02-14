TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TSU stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.