TMAC Resources’ (TMMFF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a $4.50 price target on TMAC Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMAC Resources stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.