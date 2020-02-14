Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 842,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 164,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.11 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

