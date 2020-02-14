Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading 1% Higher

Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, 1,056 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Tomtom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

