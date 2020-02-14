Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 84,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. Toro Co has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

