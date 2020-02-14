Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.65, 96,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 145,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

