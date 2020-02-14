TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TEAF)

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TEAF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

In other TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT news, insider Gary Paul Henson acquired 1,800 shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $79,152.

