Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.59. 1,786,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,656. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

