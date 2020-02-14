Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $300,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 379.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 1,358,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

