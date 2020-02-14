Traders Purchase Large Volume of Healthpeak Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,827,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

