Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intersect ENT Call Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 239 call options.
A number of research firms have recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Shares of XENT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
