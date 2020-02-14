Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intersect ENT Call Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 239 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of XENT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

