TransferCoin (TX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $244.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,881.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00025059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,265,759 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

