Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

