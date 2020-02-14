Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 274,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 95,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

