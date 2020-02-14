Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Posts Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,967. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 158,700 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

