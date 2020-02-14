TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 102,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

BATS TTAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.26. 34,737 shares of the company traded hands. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

