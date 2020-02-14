Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 132.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 87,719 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPHS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Trinity Place has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

