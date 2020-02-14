TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 13,978,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

