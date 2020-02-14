Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Consumer Edge began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.47.

TRIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

