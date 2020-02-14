Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.