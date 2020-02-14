Truegame Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 101.8% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $580,501.00 and approximately $65,838.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

