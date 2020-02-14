TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $141.94 million and $1.27 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Zebpay and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,291,733 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinTiger, Koinex, Kuna, HBUS, IDEX, Cryptopia, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bitso, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

