TrumpCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $179,413.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 120.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027948 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.55 or 0.02779592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

