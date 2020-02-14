Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 453,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 432,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,193. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.