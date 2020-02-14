Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.26. 61,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,236. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $154.74 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

