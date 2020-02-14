Trust Co. of Vermont Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after buying an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.45. 33,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

