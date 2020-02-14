Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 282.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 621,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

