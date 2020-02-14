Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $467,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,916 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,349. The firm has a market cap of $552.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

