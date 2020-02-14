Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 981,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.