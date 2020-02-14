Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 340 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

