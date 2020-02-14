TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 300 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 235.85 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.20. The stock has a market cap of $379.25 million and a PE ratio of 31.45. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

