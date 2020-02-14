TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

TTMI stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

