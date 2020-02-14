Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$16.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSK. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.56.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

