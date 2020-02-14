TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THDDY) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, 376 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered TV Asahi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TV Asahi in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

