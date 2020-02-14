TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.05. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 20,465 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

