Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Short Interest Update

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 932,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

TRWH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,290. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

