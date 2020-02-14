Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) PT Raised to $31.00 at SunTrust Banks

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 80,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,290. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.