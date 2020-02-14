Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) PT Raised to $31.00 at SunTrust Banks

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.
NYSE TRWH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 80,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,290. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
