Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.23.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

