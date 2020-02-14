U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a market cap of $227.03 million and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.61.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U and I Group will post 2201.0002624 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 76,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 252,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,572,852.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

