UBS Group Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of LOGI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. 319,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

