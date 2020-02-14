UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period. UDR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

UDR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,003. UDR has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

