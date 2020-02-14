Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 188,797 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 139,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.