UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. 89,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

