Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

