Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,698.18 ($61.80).

Unilever stock traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,612 ($60.67). 1,892,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,445.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,685.64. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,944 ($51.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

