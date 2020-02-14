Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.53 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

